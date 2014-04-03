PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 3

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Just as Citigroup Inc was putting a troubled past of taxpayer bailouts and risky investments behind it, the bank now finds itself in the government's cross hairs again. Federal authorities have opened a criminal investigation into a recent $400 million fraud involving Citigroup's Mexican unit, according to people briefed on the matter. (link.reuters.com/rat28v)

* After facing a House subcommittee investigating General Motors Co's ignition-switch recall a day earlier, GM's Chief Executive Mary Barra was bombarded with a more aggressive line of questioning by senators on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/tat28v)

* Amazon.com Inc is a retailer that makes and sells entertainment. On Wednesday, it took a big step toward a future in which shopping and video are tightly linked, perhaps even inseparable. The company began selling a device, Amazon Fire TV, that lets consumers watch Amazon's extensive video library as well as play a wide array of games on their television sets. (link.reuters.com/wat28v)

* A prominent executive is leaving JPMorgan Chase & Co as her powerful trading operation has stopped performing up to expectations. The departure of Blythe Masters, the head of JPMorgan's giant commodities unit, comes as the bank completes a sale of crucial parts of that business. (link.reuters.com/xat28v)

* Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is recalling more than 850,000 sport utility vehicles because of a possible braking problem. The recall covers the 2011 to 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango models, including about 644,000 in the United States. (link.reuters.com/bet28v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)