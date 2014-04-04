FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 4
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* General Motors Co confirmed on Thursday it had hired Jeff Eller as crisis management adviser. Eller, who cut his teeth in the Clinton administration, represented Firestone in its tire recall in 2000.

GM faces investigations over ignition switch defects linked to deadly crashes and mounting recalls. (link.reuters.com/nyb38v)

* Nest Labs, the home automation company recently acquired by Google Inc for $3.2 billion, said on Thursday it was halting sales of its smoke and carbon monoxide detector over safety concerns. (link.reuters.com/nec38v)

* Texas-based oil company Anadarko Petroleum Corp agreed to pay $5.1 billion for a vast environmental cleanup, a sum the Justice Department said was the largest it had ever won in such a case. (link.reuters.com/sec38v)

* Liberty Media Corp said on Thursday it would sell almost its entire position in Barnes & Noble Inc, removing one of the major backers as United States' last major bookstore chain struggles to compete with Amazon.com Inc and navigate the shifting landscape for books and media. (link.reuters.com/vec38v)

* Opower Inc, an energy-saving company which helps utilities use competition among neighbors to encourage residential customers to cut their electric use, hopes to raise more than $100 million through a stock sale that could leave it with a value close to $1 billion. (link.reuters.com/buc38v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.