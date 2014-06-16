FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 16
#Market News
June 16, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* On Monday, New York's attorney general will become the first government authority to take aim at how banks use the databases, according to people briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The attorney general's office is expected to announce that Capital One has agreed to fundamentally change the way it uses the largest database, ChexSystems, barring only customers who land in the database for fraud. (link.reuters.com/dyg22w)

* Medtronic Inc agreed on Sunday to buy Covidien for $42.9 billion, combining two of the world's biggest medical device makers and helping Medtronic lower some taxes by gaining access to cash held overseas. (link.reuters.com/cyg22w)

* The Williams Co Inc said on Sunday that it had agreed to pay nearly $6 billion in cash to acquire control of Access Midstream Partners, a natural gas drilling company active in several areas with shale gas formations. (link.reuters.com/fyg22w)

* Competition to acquire French energy equipment maker Alstom was expected to intensify on Monday, as Siemens of Germany and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries of Japan were said to be preparing to make a joint offer that could pressure General Electric to improve its $13.5 billion bid. (link.reuters.com/jyg22w) (Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)

