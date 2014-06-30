PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 30

June 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Facebook revealed that for one week in January 2012, it had manipulated the news feeds of over half a million randomly selected users to change the number of positive and negative posts they saw. It was part of a psychological study to examine how emotions can be spread on social media. (nyti.ms/1q7fO1p)

* Kenneth Feinberg, a prominent compensation expert hired by General Motors, is scheduled to announce a plan on Monday to distribute money to victims of accidents caused by the automaker's defective ignition switch. (nyti.ms/1m1j7VZ)

* An organization representing the world's main central banks warned on Sunday that dangerous new asset bubbles were forming even before the global economy has finished recovering from the last round of financial excess.(nyti.ms/1qpCSde)

* Verizon Communications is preparing to move its corporate offices from downtown back into far smaller quarters inside the former New York Telephone building at 1095 Avenue of the Americas, at 42nd Street. Its diminished presence parallels the steady erosion of demand for its original business: providing plain old telephone service over landlines. The number of landlines Verizon has left in New York State is down to about 3 million from 12 million. (nyti.ms/1r3wtEO)

* The day after the Supreme Court ruled against Aereo in a copyright case brought by the nation's major broadcasters, Mark Ely, chief executive of streaming television service Simple.TV, was trying to scoop up Aereo customers by promoting his start-up on social media. (nyti.ms/1mxLmaJ) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)