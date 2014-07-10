PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* With countries in the European Union obliged to reduce their debt as a percentage of their economies, the quantifying of vice is expected to make growth rates look rosier. (nyti.ms/1ol0Twa)

* Chinese hackers in March broke into the computer networks of the United States government agency that houses the personal information of all federal employees, according to senior American officials. They appeared to be targeting the files on tens of thousands of employees who have applied for top-secret security clearances. (nyti.ms/1mL8sRb)

* A growing category in health care promises an alternative to the hospital emergency room and perhaps the family practitioner, with low fees and extended hours. Once derided as "Doc in a Box" medicine, urgent care has mushroomed into an estimated $14.5 billion business. (nyti.ms/1mBdPAK)

* Europe's top antitrust enforcer said several drug makers, including Servier, kept more affordable forms of a popular heart treatment off the market. (nyti.ms/1mBehix)

* The Taxi and Limousine Commission declared Lyft, a car-summoning start-up, an "unauthorized service" in New York City on Wednesday, two days before its planned debut. The start-up, however, did not come to an operation agreement with New York City regulators beforehand, prompting the commission's action on Wednesday evening. (nyti.ms/1xVJoJD)

* In small trials, two drugs go far in soothing symptoms of Eczema and Psoriasis. An experimental drug for eczema relieved severity of symptoms in 85 percent of those who took it. A drug for psoriasis cut severity of symptoms in as many as 82 percent of those who took it. (nyti.ms/1mLqVgH)

* A merger of Comcast and Time Warner Cable and a joining of AT&T and DirecTV would both pose competitive threats, Dish said. (nyti.ms/1mLnQNn)

* Harley-Davidson is recalling 66,421 Touring and CVO Touring motorcycles from the 2014 model year because their front wheels can lock up without warning. The company said it knew of five crashes and two minor injuries related to the defect, which it discovered last fall through warranty claims.(nyti.ms/TU7QMr)