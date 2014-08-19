PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 19

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Although the United States has yet to significantly embrace e-bikes, they are catching on in countries that already have a strong bicycle culture. (nyti.ms/1BvJeeU)

* Dollar General Corp offered to buy Family Dollar Stores Inc for $8.9 billion, hoping to break up its fellow deep-discount retailer Dollar Tree's agreed-upon $8.5 billion merger with Family Dollar. (nyti.ms/1p5uNJt)

* Steven Cohen announced the departure of Thomas Conheeney, president of Point72 Asset Management and a top lieutenant, on Monday. Conheeney will be replaced by Douglas Haynes, 48, a former McKinsey & Company director. (nyti.ms/1uPLtbg)

* Bitcoin's price has been noticeably falling in recent weeks after a period of relative stability, though those who trade in the virtual currency say the drop is par for the course. (nyti.ms/VAWk9s)

* With American Apparel Inc and its newly restructured management facing intense investor scrutiny, the company's earnings for the second quarter reinforced the retailer's troubled financial footing. (nyti.ms/1qlebJU)

* An academic paper argues that the American tax code's loopholes result in effective rates that make U.S. corporations more competitive than their competitors based overseas, not less. (nyti.ms/1leeev2)

* The activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC has added an anonymous package to its arsenal in a campaign for change at PetSmart Inc. The multibillion-dollar hedge fund disclosed on Monday that it had received an anonymous package containing a sensitive internal presentation outlining how the company planned to improve its results over the next two quarters. (nyti.ms/1pGqiFd)

* Community Health Systems, a publicly traded hospital operator based in Franklin, Tennessee, said that personal data, including names, social security numbers and addresses for 4.5 million patients had been compromised in a Chinese cyber attack on its systems from April to June. (nyti.ms/1oVSEX5)

* Uber is back in business in Berlin, at least for now. The smartphone-based car service won a reprieve on Monday when a local court suspended a ban from the city's authorities, who had ruled that Uber did not comply with passenger safety standards. (nyti.ms/1qlnRUW) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)