FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 30
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Microsoft Corp has created a wrist-worn fitness device, Microsoft Band, and a related online service, Microsoft Health, that will analyze the data from the band and other devices to help people with their fitness goals. Microsoft is charging $199 for the device. (nyti.ms/1p4ENF0)

* Facing pressure from supporters of Apple Inc's new mobile payment system, the consortium of major retailers, Merchant Customer Exchange, creating a rival system said on Wednesday that it might adjust its strategy. (nyti.ms/10AcNOu)

* The Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday that it had approved Pfizer Inc's vaccine for a dangerous strain of meningitis that caused outbreaks last year at Princeton and the University of California, Santa Barbara. (nyti.ms/1rTmcaC)

* Facing increasing scrutiny of how it handled the recall of dangerously defective airbags, the nation's auto safety regulator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, sent a letter on Wednesday to 10 major automakers and Takata Corp , the airbags' maker, urging a faster response. (nyti.ms/1FXD4Xf)

* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Wednesday that it planned to spin off Ferrari, the Italian luxury sports car maker, listing its shares in New York and possibly in Europe. (nyti.ms/13hgtG4) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.