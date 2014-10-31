PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Russian and Ukrainian officials reached an agreement on Thursday night to resume Russian deliveries of natural gas to prevent shortages over the winter. The deal caps months of laborious talks under the aegis of European Union authorities on how much, and how soon, Ukraine needed to pay Russia for gas it has already consumed, and on the terms for future deliveries. (nyti.ms/1uaStQE)

* Timothy D. Cook, Apple Inc's chief executive, said on Thursday he was gay - the most striking example of how he is in many ways making Apple a more open, less secretive company. (nyti.ms/1zN8K0W)

* A U.S. government report on Thursday estimated that the nation's economic output rose at a healthy 3.5 percent annual rate in the third quarter, driven by gains across the board, bolstered by an unusual burst of military spending and a more favorable trade balance. (nyti.ms/1xFu1Eg)

* Citigroup Inc startled investors on Thursday with an announcement that it had to lower its third-quarter profit by $600 million because of "rapidly-evolving regulatory inquiries and investigations". Citigroup reported its results for the quarter two weeks ago, just before the legal development arose. (nyti.ms/10DF4DV)

* Andy Rubin, a high-ranking Google Inc executive who spearheaded the company's entrance into mobile phones and tablets and was in charge of the company's nascent robotics group, has left the company to start a tech incubator focused on start-ups interested in building hardware. (nyti.ms/1rYoy83) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)