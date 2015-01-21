PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 21

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Obama claimed credit on Tuesday for an improving economy and defiantly told his Republican adversaries in Congress to "turn the page" by supporting an expensive domestic agenda aimed at improving the fortunes of the middle class. (nyti.ms/157n5qP)

* Google Inc, along with Fidelity, has invested $1 billion in Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX), the private rocketry company founded by Elon Musk. The move could help Google achieve its aim of bringing satellite Internet to remote corners of the world while giving SpaceX more money for its founder to pursue dreams of going to Mars. (nyti.ms/1xUEaLo)

* Netflix Inc is hoping that it will define Internet TV in Swahili, Spanish, Vietnamese, Filipino and dozens more languages within just two years. (nyti.ms/1BCPgfJ)

* A week after the nation's top auto regulator warned automakers that he would be more vigilant on safety, his agency has taken the unusual move of revisiting the 2013 recall of Ford Motor Corp's biggest pickup trucks. (nyti.ms/1EpdN6i)

* In Wal-Mart Stores Inc's latest move to offer financial services, it will make customers' tax refunds available in cash at about 3,000 stores. Walmart, the world's largest retailer, will not charge a fee for the cash pickup, but does charge for cashing checks. It acknowledged that it could get a boost by helping to put cash in customers' wallets at a time of sluggish sales and customer traffic declines. (nyti.ms/1xw7Mjp)

* Work crews burrowed through thick ice and set up containment booms Tuesday in a struggle to vacuum up 50,000 gallons of oil that spilled into the Yellowstone River from a ruptured pipeline, contaminating drinking water. The 12-inch steel pipeline, which burst Saturday morning near Glendive, Montana, about 400 miles east of here, sent light crude oil flowing downstream as far as the confluence with the Missouri River, 60 miles away in North Dakota. (nyti.ms/1xUEZ77)

* Moving a potential market debut further along the line, the premium burger chain Shake Shack on Tuesday priced the range of its initial public offering at $14 to $16 a share. (nyti.ms/1zvyChc)

* The Verge, a technology website owned by the online media company Vox, said on Tuesday that it would be airing a Super Bowl advertisement, before revealing that it would in fact be spending just $700 on a regional spot in Helena, Montana. (nyti.ms/1ultDJ5)

* Standard & Poor's, the giant credit ratings agency, is closing in on a series of settlements with the government that will erode its profit and may damage its credibility as a major player on Wall Street. (nyti.ms/1J6hfVX)

* On Thursday, Family Dollar Stores Inc shareholders will finally vote on a proposed $8.5 billion acquisition by Dollar Tree Inc, which is offering about $76 a share. If they vote yes, as it appears they are leaning, it will be the death knell for a competing bid by Dollar General Corp that is about $4 a share higher. (nyti.ms/1CfDExO)

* BGC Partners Inc has increased its offer for the GFI Group Inc, the New York brokerage firm and clearinghouse, in an effort to wrest the company from the arms of its chosen suitor, the operator of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade. (nyti.ms/1xUFPkf)

* The prominent activist investment firm Starboard Value is still trying to push Staples into buying one of its best-known rivals in the office supplies world. The hedge fund plans to release a public letter urging the company to pursue a takeover of Office Depot Inc, people briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. If Staples does not make a move to do so, Starboard will threaten to seek a fight for representation on the board. (nyti.ms/1yHgtvx)

* Li Ka-shing, Asia's richest man, has added a major passenger train provider in Britain to his vast empire of corporate holdings, which includes ports, utilities and retail stores. (nyti.ms/1JbAjjK)

* The private equity firm Sycamore Partners has given up a monthslong effort to acquire Express Inc, the clothing retailer focused on young adults, after failing to secure financing. (nyti.ms/1J6jFE1)

* Twitter Inc said on Tuesday that it had acquired ZipDial, a nearly five-year-old Indian start-up that aims to help businesses connect with customers in emerging markets who may not have access to the Internet. (nyti.ms/1CNymbn)

* Coinbase, one of the most popular Bitcoin wallet providers, announced on Tuesday that it had closed a $75 million financing round, the biggest yet for a virtual currency start-up. (nyti.ms/1woqzM1)