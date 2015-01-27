PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 27

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As Russia deals with the heavy toll of Western sanctions and falling oil prices, S&P on Monday downgraded the country's sovereign debt to below investment grade, the first time it has fallen to that level in more than a decade. (nyti.ms/1uVxG4M)

* As the new Greek prime minister turns to fulfilling his campaign pledge of renegotiating his country's bailout loans and reducing its staggering debt burden, he may find that Greece's international creditors will be harder to persuade than the country's voters. (nyti.ms/1JTg8rb)

* Long overshadowed by its rival Alibaba, JD.com is basing its business on logistics and a promise to cater to shoppers from click to package delivery. (nyti.ms/15NiaMS)

* The Congressional Budget Office on Monday significantly lowered its estimate of the cost of providing health insurance coverage to millions of Americans under the Affordable Care Act. (nyti.ms/1zRL9M2)

* A booming business in lending to poor people with bad credit who need cars to get to work is as much about Wall Street's demand for high returns as it is about used vehicles. (nyti.ms/1wyxvGy)

* Microsoft Corp has conjured up some attention-grabbing new products lately to help it restart growth. The company's results over the holidays show how badly it needs them to work. The company said net income fell during the last three months of the year as Microsoft cut prices in its Windows and Xbox businesses. (nyti.ms/1Eo6bnc)

* Barbie and other traditional toys are having a much tougher time supporting their elderly parent Mattel Inc, a toymaker significantly weakened by stiff competition from small upstarts and by digital distractions aimed at children. (nyti.ms/1Bi9EO5) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)