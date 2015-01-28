PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 28

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama concluded his three-day trip with a tough-love message to his hosts, as he vowed to be "India's best partner" in taking its place in the ranks of the world's great powers but urged it to do more to protect human rights and fight climate change. (nyti.ms/1zW9Nve)

* From the makeup of his cabinet to an early warning sent to the European Union over Russia policy, Greece's new prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, on Tuesday signaled a sharp shift in direction for Greece as he unveiled the first government led from the far left in the country's modern history. (nyti.ms/1Cfh6Pg)

* Marissa Mayer, chief executive of Yahoo, said on Tuesday that the Internet company would spin off its 15.4 percent stake in Alibaba, China's leading e-commerce company, into a separate company. (nyti.ms/1K1fR5z)

* If shareholders accept the bid from the International Airlines Group, or I.A.G., the parent company of British Airways Plc and Iberia of Spain, for Aer Lingus Group Plc , valued at 1.36 billion euros ($1.54 billion), it would be Europe's first significant airline consolidation deal in almost five years. (nyti.ms/1tnmjSb)

* Shareholder activism is in full roar as hedge funds prowl and companies retreat, but Nelson Peltz's campaign to replace four directors at DuPont may just be where corporate America finally draws the line and tries to stem the activist tide. (nyti.ms/1JEpTLK) ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)