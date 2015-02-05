PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Greece's efforts to renegotiate its bailout suffered a serious setback on Wednesday when the European Central Bank shut off a major source of lending for the country's troubled financial institutions. (nyti.ms/18PrX6g)

* China signaled fresh concerns about its slowing economy as the country's central bank moved on Wednesday to stimulate growth by freeing up more money for banks to lend. (nyti.ms/1KfAvRm)

* China's tax officials plan to step up efforts to collect taxes from multinational corporations in the latest of a series of moves in the last year, mostly against Western companies. The activities have included police raids on the headquarters of companies' China operations and heavy fines under antimonopoly law. (nyti.ms/1KtCIqL)

* The South Korean government on Thursday rejected a regulatory compromise suggested by Uber and vowed a "strong crackdown" on its ride-hailing services. (nyti.ms/1vtSG2N)

* The Croatian government is offering a debt write-off to Croats who have blocked bank accounts, owe less than the equivalent of about $5,000 and currently receive some sort of welfare benefits. (nyti.ms/1KtIhpa)

* The leadership of Petrobras, the Brazilian national oil giant grappling with a sprawling graft scandal, abruptly resigned on Wednesday amid accusations of a bribery scheme involving kickbacks to President Dilma Rousseff's governing Workers Party and its allies. (nyti.ms/1zOSpaA)

* After a rough few months, Sony Corp got some relief on Wednesday as net profit almost doubled analysts' expectations and the company reduced its loss projections for the year. (nyti.ms/1C2rwiF)

* Gary Loveman, the longtime chief executive of Caesars Entertainment Co, the troubled casino operator whose largest unit recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, plans to step down from that role, the company said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1D0Nd4b)

* Under Armour Inc announced on Wednesday that it had agreed to buy two makers of fitness-tracking apps, MyFitnessPal and Endomondo, for a combined total of $560 million. (nyti.ms/1v0lQ3M)

* Richard B. Handler, the head of the investment bank Jefferies, turned down a $2.2 million bonus after the bank suffered a difficult final quarter in 2014. (nyti.ms/1D0NzYq)