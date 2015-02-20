PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Business in both the United States and Hong Kong is being hampered by delays in trans-Pacific shipments of food and festive items. (nyti.ms/1DyBBHx)

* Greece is headed toward a potentially destructive standoff with Europe after Germany rejected a last-minute request on Thursday to extend its loan program. Unless the two sides can bridge their differences, Greece could find itself cut off from its financial lifeline and facing insolvency. (nyti.ms/183uQAv)

* Less than 12 months after investors valued Snapchat at about $10 billion, the start-up is again in the market for money - and poised to nearly double that valuation. (nyti.ms/1Ljau4c)

* Wal-mart Stores Inc, the largest private employer in the country, said that it would increase wages for a half-million employees, a move that comes amid persistent scrutiny of its labor practices and high employee turnover. (nyti.ms/1F0xW2e)

* Wall Street is in a transformation, as bonuses shrink, revenue growth stalls and business lines are cut, driven primarily by regulatory efforts. (nyti.ms/1AqmVGw)

* A federal judge ruled that a longstanding practice by American Express aimed at keeping customers from using other forms of payment violates United States antitrust laws. (nyti.ms/1MD9eKT)

* The Federal Trade Commission filed suit to halt the proposed merger of Sysco Corp's and US Foods Inc, contending that the deal would inflict higher prices and worse service on restaurants, hospitals, hotels, schools and other food service customers. (nyti.ms/1LgWpCz) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)