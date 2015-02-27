PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Federal Communications Commission voted on and approved new rules to regulate broadband Internet service as a public utility, a milestone in regulating high-speed Internet service into American homes.(nyti.ms/1zLenaM)

* David Ganek sued U.S. prosecutor Preet Bharara on Thursday, claiming that the government violated his constitutional rights by fabricating accusations against him. The lawsuit against Bharara also named as defendants the federal prosecutors and some FBI agents.(nyti.ms/1JTbfna)

* The three founders of the private equity giant Carlyle Group LP received more than $800 million combined in 2014, a regulatory filing on Thursday showed.(nyti.ms/1LPv8sS)

* Standard Chartered Plc announced on Thursday a sweeping overhaul including the departure of its chief executive, its chairman, the head of Asian markets and several directors.(nyti.ms/1zMmgNf)

* Irving Kahn, who made his first stock trade in June 1929 - turning a tidy profit from the stock market crash four months later - and persevered for more than eight decades to become Wall Street's oldest living active professional investor, died on Tuesday at his home in Manhattan. He was 109.(nyti.ms/18sqaEB)

* Amazon.com Inc, a technology company obsessed with secrecy, is hiring Jay Carney, a former press secretary in President Obama's administration.(nyti.ms/1asCJAm) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)