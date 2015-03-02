FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 2
March 2, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Controlling China's sprawling food supply chain has proved a frustrating endeavor. Now, with a quick scan of a code with a smartphone, shoppers can look up a fruit's complete journey from the field to a bin in a Beijing supermarket. The smartphone feature, which also details soil and water tests from the farm, is intended to ensure that a fruit has not been contaminated anywhere along the way. (nyti.ms/1K6hV1s)

* Wells Fargo & Co, one of the largest subprime car lenders, is pulling back from that roaring market, a move that is being felt throughout the broader auto industry. Wells Fargo has imposed a cap for the first time on the amount of loans it will extend to subprime borrowers. (nyti.ms/1K6ipVh)

* On the 35th floor of a two-bedroom rental overlooking the East River, Dennis Kozlowski lives with his new wife, Kimberly, in relative modesty - at least compared with his previous life as the extravagant chief of Tyco International Plc. (nyti.ms/1K6iEjn)

* Rebekah Brooks, the former head of Rupert Murdoch's media holdings in Britain, acquitted last year on charges related to the phone hacking scandal, is likely to return to News Corp to focus on new avenues for digital and social media, people familiar with the company's plans said. (nyti.ms/1K6jf4s)

* NXP Semiconductors NV said on Sunday it would buy a smaller peer, Freescale Semiconductor Ltd, in an $11.8 billion deal that would create a big maker of chips for industries as varied as automobiles and mobile payments. (nyti.ms/1K6jGvC)

* AT&T Inc, the second-largest wireless carrier in the United States, says it is has found life beyond being a phone carrier. The company said that this year it is poised to become a more diversified company, with money coming in from connected cars and the "Internet of Things." AT&T also says that business solutions, or services it offers to businesses, will be its largest source of income. (nyti.ms/1K6k4KE) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
