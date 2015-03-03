PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 3

March 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Energy prices began falling last summer, but economists are stumped on what consumers are doing with the extra money. They are not shopping. One hint at what consumers might be thinking came Monday, when new government data on the economy showed a healthy gain for wages and salaries in January, even as spending by consumers inched lower for the second month in a row. (nyti.ms/1vWdAaD)

* The diverging prospects for JPMorgan's biggest businesses are reflective of a split within the broader financial industry. (nyti.ms/1Ge1ayq)

* How Etihad Airways runs and is financed are central in a fight with airlines in the United States, which accuse Persian Gulf carriers of stealing passengers. (nyti.ms/1Ckyi6u)

* A growing number of the wealthy British residents do not have to pay tax on their foreign income or assets, thanks to an Edwardian-era law. (nyti.ms/1wO95dA)

* A little over a month ago, Carl Icahn seemed poised for a fight at the Gannett Co Inc. Now, the veteran activist investor is backing down. Gannett disclosed on Monday that Icahn had withdrawn his two nominees for its board, as well as his corporate governance proposals that would have made it easier to sell the media company. (nyti.ms/1Nb2pAp)

* Convicted in 2005 of looting nearly $100 million from Tyco International, L. Dennis Kozlowski was the face of Wall Street gluttony. Now a free man, he speaks for the first time of his more modest life. (nyti.ms/1AtyysV)

* Under a government crackdown on for-profit schools that leave students with useless credentials and punishing debt, some colleges have converted to nonprofits, in lucrative deals. (nyti.ms/1wO8gBw) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)