* The public's wait for virtual reality is nearing an end. In recent days, several of the most prominent companies making headsets offered rough timetables for consumer versions of their products, ending the guessing game about when virtual reality would get its first real test. (nyti.ms/1M99r7p)

* Transcripts the Federal Reserve released on Wednesday of its 2009 policy meetings show that Ben Bernanke and his colleagues had a relatively clear understanding of the depth of the nation's economic problems. But they were hobbled by doubts about the Fed's ability to do more and by concerns about the potential political and economic consequences. (nyti.ms/1M99WOW)

* McDonald's Corp said on Wednesday that it would begin using chickens that are not raised with antibiotics used to treat humans, a move likely to put pressure on competitors of the fast-food chain, which now sells more chicken than beef.(nyti.ms/1KpicwE)

* Etsy, a company founded in Brooklyn a decade ago, may begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market within two months.(nyti.ms/1M9a8O1)

* AbbVie Inc announced late Wednesday that it has agreed to buy Pharmacyclics Inc, a maker of a cancer drug that some analysts predict will eventually become one of the best-selling treatments for that disease, for about $21 billion. (nyti.ms/1M9aZ1b)

* When the news came that the state of New Jersey had reached a deal with Exxon Mobil Corp to settle its $8.9 billion claim for about $250 million, the driving force behind the settlement was not the attorney general's office - it was Governor Chris Christie's chief counsel, Christopher Porrino, two people familiar with the negotiations said. (nyti.ms/1zZgGXV)

* The producer behind "Blurred Lines," Pharrell Williams, acknowledged a similarity between the song and Gaye's 1977 song "Got to Give It Up" but denied that there had been any intention to copy it. (nyti.ms/1M9c1dJ)

* Barack Obama's ambitious trade agenda - once seen as the best chance for bipartisan accomplishment in an otherwise rived Congress - appears to rest on the narrow, somewhat wobbly shoulders of Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, a position acknowledged by both parties and the White House with some trepidation. (nyti.ms/1Kpj44u)

* Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, in his annual speech to the nation, warned Thursday that China would have to overcome economic inefficiencies, excess capacity and impediments to private enterprise if it were to maintain healthy rates of growth. (nyti.ms/1Kpjms9) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)