PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 9
#Funds News
March 9, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Analysts and investors are worried about the prospect of Goldman Sachs getting barred by regulators from buying back its own stock or increasing dividends after performing poorly in the Federal Reserve stress tests last week.(nyti.ms/1x7YSZF)

* Among all the major racial and ethnic groups in the United States, only Hispanics, as of late last year, had returned to their unemployment levels before the recession, according to the recent Economic Report of the President. (nyti.ms/1CTetmS)

* Companies like Ford Motor Co, Procter & Gamble , Under Armour and the Spanish bank BBVA are working to outmaneuver start-ups for dominance on mobile devices. (nyti.ms/1BnmgGx)

* Payment start-up Square has gone beyond its credit card reader and introduced new products in the last year. On Monday, it will introduce two services that it says will help small businesses. (nyti.ms/1BnmgGx)

* Yik Yak, a social media app that serves as a local bulletin board, has proved popular especially on college campuses, but the cover of anonymity it offers allows for some unfettered nastiness. (nyti.ms/1A8ICsw)

* Black Mask Studios does not have the name recognition of DC or Marvel Comics, but officials at the company hope that will soon change. The publishing and media company will unveil a series of YouTube channels devoted to comics on Monday, and release "Godkiller," its first animated movie, this summer. Black Mask also is developing several television series and its comics. (nyti.ms/1GwCjpL) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

