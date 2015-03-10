PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 10

March 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Facing Western sanctions and low oil prices, Russian companies are lining up for subsidies from the government. But the demand for bailouts is quickly outstripping the supply of money, raising the prospect of an economic crisis (nyti.ms/18wSgNV)

* Brady Dougan is preparing to step down as chief executive of Credit Suisse Group, people briefed on the matter said on Monday, ending his tenure as one of the longest-serving chieftains of a global banking powerhouse. (nyti.ms/1MndTxs)

* HBO has linked with Apple Inc for the start of its much-anticipated Internet streaming service. Called "HBO Now," the service does not require a traditional TV subscription and will be available exclusively on Apple devices when it makes its debut in early April, the companies announced on Monday. (nyti.ms/1GyxVqm)

* Eric Schneiderman, the New York State attorney general, announced Monday that his office had reached a sweeping settlement with credit reporting agencies to overhaul their approach to fixing errors and their treatment of medical debts on consumers' reports. (nyti.ms/1KOIVTv) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)