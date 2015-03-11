FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 11
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 4:54 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Target Corp said that it was laying off 1,700 employees as part of a cost-cutting drive at its Minneapolis headquarters, the first in a wave of job cuts expected at the retailer over the next two years. (nyti.ms/1D3iyVN)

* North Carolina officials say they have hit Duke Energy with the largest environmental fine in state history. The $25.1 million penalty, announced Tuesday by the State Department of Environment and Natural Resources, addresses the contamination of groundwater by coal ash from the company's Sutton Plant. (nyti.ms/1AgMTcj)

* New York State's top financial regulator accused MoneyMutual of marketing illegal, high-cost loans to New Yorkers desperate for cash. As part of the settlement with the financial regulator, Benjamin Lawsky, MoneyMutual agreed to pay a $2.1 million penalty. (nyti.ms/1KUfPSH)

* New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Tuesday defended his administration's decision to settle a multibillion-dollar pollution suit against Exxon Mobil Corp for a fraction of what the state had originally sought, saying the $225 million deal was "on top of" the company's obligation to clean up the damage it caused. (nyti.ms/1xc3i1F) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.