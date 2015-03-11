PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 11

March 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Target Corp said that it was laying off 1,700 employees as part of a cost-cutting drive at its Minneapolis headquarters, the first in a wave of job cuts expected at the retailer over the next two years. (nyti.ms/1D3iyVN)

* North Carolina officials say they have hit Duke Energy with the largest environmental fine in state history. The $25.1 million penalty, announced Tuesday by the State Department of Environment and Natural Resources, addresses the contamination of groundwater by coal ash from the company's Sutton Plant. (nyti.ms/1AgMTcj)

* New York State's top financial regulator accused MoneyMutual of marketing illegal, high-cost loans to New Yorkers desperate for cash. As part of the settlement with the financial regulator, Benjamin Lawsky, MoneyMutual agreed to pay a $2.1 million penalty. (nyti.ms/1KUfPSH)

* New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Tuesday defended his administration's decision to settle a multibillion-dollar pollution suit against Exxon Mobil Corp for a fraction of what the state had originally sought, saying the $225 million deal was "on top of" the company's obligation to clean up the damage it caused. (nyti.ms/1xc3i1F) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)