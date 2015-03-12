FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 12
#Funds News
March 12, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* All the large United States banks passed an annual regulatory test that aims to assess whether they can make it through a financial and economic calamity, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. But Bank of America Corp passed only provisionally and could still fail later this year if it does not fix deficiencies that the Fed identified. (nyti.ms/1MtiXAt)

* Federal officials released a survey of potentially dangerous guardrails on Wednesday and said that they found no evidence that the guardrails had been quietly changed to make them safer after accusations that earlier changes had made them less safe. (nyti.ms/1Mv0c1t)

* Drugmaker Endo International sent a letter to Salix Pharmaceutical's board on Wednesday, offering $175 a share in cash and stock for the company in a deal that values Salix at about $11.2 billion. That price trumps Valeant Pharmaceutical's agreed offer of $158 a share in cash, or about $10 billion. (nyti.ms/1C9cwTR)

* John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner of the Gristedes supermarket chain, is considering making a bid for the Daily News in New York. (nyti.ms/1xf3YmM)

Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
