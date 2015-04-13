PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 13

April 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As prosecutors put the finishing touches on the 2008 indictment of Blackwater security contractors for a deadly shooting in Iraq, the FBI agents leading the investigation became convinced that political appointees in the Justice Department were intentionally undermining the case, internal emails show. (nyti.ms/1ynSd3z)

* Margrethe Vestager, the European commissioner overseeing antitrust issues, on Wednesday will make her first trip to Washington to participate in two antitrust conferences. Vestager could take the one step her immediate predecessor, Joaquin Almunia, tried to avoid by filing a set of formal charges, called a statement of objections, which could raise pressure on Google Inc to settle in order to avoid a finding of wrongdoing and a potentially huge fine.(nyti.ms/1IF7Red)

* A Texas-born man suspected of being an operative for Al Qaeda stood before a federal judge in Brooklyn this month. The denouement in the hunt for the man, Mohanad Mahmoud Al Farekh, came after a years long debate inside the government about whether to kill an American citizen overseas without trial. (nyti.ms/1DAH6EJ)

* Safety deficiencies at a treatment center staffed by Partners in Health, a charity that pledged to fight Ebola in Sierra Leone and Liberia, led to the closure of the center after two clinicians were diagnosed with Ebola. (nyti.ms/1DAHjYq)

* A University of California study finds that taxpayers are providing not only support to the poor but also a huge subsidy for employers of low-wage workers, from giants like McDonald's Corp and Wal Mart Stores Inc to mom-and-pop businesses. (nyti.ms/1DWr61U) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)