PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 17
#Market News
April 17, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Congressional leaders agreed on legislation to give President Obama special authority to finish negotiating one of the world's largest trade accords, starting a battle that aligns the president with Republicans. (nyti.ms/1GPRyKZ)

* China has suspended a policy that would have effectively pushed foreign technology companies out of its banking sector, according to a note sent by Chinese regulators to banks. The rules, which called for companies that sell computer equipment to reveal secret code, have been at the center of a trade conflict with the United States. (nyti.ms/1IkhFaa)

* The Federal Communications Commission is trying to persuade hundreds of television stations to part with some of the most desirable airwaves, which would be acquired by mobile providers. (nyti.ms/1PVtZmx)

* A corruption unit of the Nassau County district attorney's office will open a review of county contracting practices, in response to revelations that a federal investigation into the leader of the New York State Senate, Dean Skelos, is focused in part on a county storm water contract. (nyti.ms/1G2lseY)

* Yahoo Inc and Microsoft Corp announced that they had amended their 10-year search partnership to allow Yahoo to deliver its own search results and ads for up to half the searches made by visitors to Yahoo sites and apps. (nyti.ms/1IQjQ8P)

* Sony Corp's Sony Pictures Entertainment reacted harshly on Thursday to word that WikiLeaks had posted a searchable archive of emails and other documents stolen from the studio last year by hackers. (nyti.ms/1NUmUnK) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
