PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 22

April 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A group of six senators on Tuesday sent a letter to the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission, urging them to reject Comcast Corp's proposed $45 billion takeover of Time Warner Cable. The senators argued that the combination of the country's two largest cable operators would give one company too much power over the future of television and broadband.(nyti.ms/1IFAuEY)

* Republican lawmakers and the White House have agreed to subject any trade deal negotiated by President Obama to a monthslong review by Congress and the public, a concession aimed at winning the support of Democrats who view trade agreements as a threat to American workers. (nyti.ms/1IFBskJ)

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, an Israeli maker of generic drugs, on Tuesday made an unsolicited $40 billion offer for Mylan NV, a rival based in the Netherlands. Just hours later, Perrigo Co Plc, an Irish company that makes store-brand drugs, rejected a $29 billion takeover offer that Mylan made earlier this month. (nyti.ms/1QhnGKj)

* With their country running desperately low on cash, Greek officials met on Tuesday with the head of the Russian energy giant Gazprom OAO, spurring speculation about a possible multibillion-dollar pipeline deal between Athens and Moscow. (nyti.ms/1IFExRE)

* On Tuesday, a little-known power equipment maker, the Baoding Tianwei Group, became the first state-owned company to default in China's huge domestic bond market, throwing doubt on the long-held notion that such businesses have implicit government backing. (nyti.ms/1E9Dfid) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)