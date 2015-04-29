PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 29

April 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* AOL Inc and NBC Universal will share content and develop programming together as part of a licensing and distribution agreement that the two companies announced on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1zbRD97)

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has agreed to pay $2.4 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits from patients and their family members who said that the company's diabetes drug Actos caused bladder cancer, it announced on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1DzRd7Y)

* U.S. agriculture officials say it is "highly probable" that the virulent avian flu viruses that have hit U.S. poultry operations hard in recent weeks will return next fall when wild bird populations migrate south, potentially spreading the viruses into new regions of the country. (nyti.ms/1FwcTaV)

* Tyson Foods Inc, one of the country's largest meat producers, said on Tuesday that it planned to eliminate the use of human antibiotics in its chicken production by 2017. The company had been working toward that goal for some time, ceasing the use of antibiotics in its hatcheries last year and adopting feed free of antibiotics this year. (nyti.ms/1EmextJ) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)