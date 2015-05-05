PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 5

May 5 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Faced with slumping sales in its biggest markets, McDonald's on Monday announced the first steps of a global turnaround strategy, acknowledging that a business that has served up billions of burgers on the cheap was in urgent need of change. (nyti.ms/1EMCEC7)

* Exor, the investment firm controlled by the Agnelli family, had its $6.4 billion offer for the reinsurance group PartnerRe rejected on Monday. (nyti.ms/1Pk6IHW)

* The U.S Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether federal regulators may encourage electricity users like schools, hospitals and shopping centers to reduce consumption at peak times in exchange for price breaks. (nyti.ms/1JNaLya)

* The Internet is taking over television. That shift is occurring at Comcast, where the number of people who subscribe to the company's Internet service surpassed its total video subscribers for the first time during the second quarter this year. (nyti.ms/1KIxg50)