FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 6
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 6, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* On Tuesday, a filing with the Federal Communications Commission revealed that Netflix was urging regulators to reject the deal between AT&T and DirecTV, arguing that a combined AT&T and DirecTV would have the ability and incentive to use its heft to harm online video distributors like Netflix to protect its core TV business. (nyti.ms/1DREH3G)

* A roof-raising trade gap in March highlighted concerns that the rise of the dollar against other currencies was weakening the economy, chipping away at the ability of American manufacturers to compete abroad while encouraging more imports to fill retailers' shelves. (nyti.ms/1EPofVH)

* New details emerged on Tuesday in Hewlett-Packard's $5.1 billion lawsuit against two former top executives at Autonomy, the British data intelligence company that HP acquired in 2011 for $11 billion. (nyti.ms/1RbGPOh)

* Bank of America has hired Chris Cormier, a specialist in helping companies in the technology, media and telecommunications sectors go public, as a managing director, the firm announced in an internal memorandum. (nyti.ms/1ILWSif) (Compiled by Avik Das in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.