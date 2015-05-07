FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 7
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A majority of the members of the European Central Bank's influential Governing Council are increasingly uncomfortable with the central bank's growing financial exposure to Greece, according to people with knowledge of the group's discussions. Members worry that the council has already stretched rules to extend additional help to the banks, whose financial health has been in serious decline because of Greece's deep economic downturn. (nyti.ms/1dNNz5E)

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc would pay about $8.4 billion to buy Synageva BioPharma, another company specializing in rare diseases with one drug expected to come to market this year. (nyti.ms/1IikxWT)

* European officials on Wednesday opened an antitrust investigation into whether large technology companies were impeding competition in online shopping, the latest in a string of inquiries in Europe focused on the web's biggest players. (nyti.ms/1IQ1HqG)

* Johnson & Johnson has appointed a nationally known bioethicist to create a panel that will make decisions about patients' requests for lifesaving medicine, responding to an emotional debate over whether companies should allow desperately ill people to have access to the drugs before they are approved. (nyti.ms/1KNtw21)

* In a bright spot in a largely bleak Russian economy, domestic cheese makers are meeting demand for varieties once imported from Europe. (nyti.ms/1zDx6dR) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
