* European leaders demanded that Greece make new concessions and quickly adopt a host of economic policy changes as they worked into Monday morning to overcome deep divisions and avert a historic fracture in the Continent's common currency. (nyti.ms/1HWgFNP)

* After a ban on weapons exports that the Japanese government had maintained for nearly 50 years, military contractors in this semipacifist country are cautiously but unmistakably telling the world they are open for business. (nyti.ms/1Hpp0pR)

* The prison break of Joaquin Guzman Loera, known as El Chapo, or "Shorty," humiliated the Mexican government, which had touted his capture as a crucial achievement in the drug war. (nyti.ms/1HppLPG)

* Last month, the nuclear power plant in Grafenrheinfeld came to a less dramatic but equally symbolic end. The shutdown is a milestone in Germany's push to establish a nuclear-free energy system by 2022. (nyti.ms/1CzI4ma)

* Having returned to his native Latin America, Pope Francis has renewed his left-leaning critiques on the inequalities of capitalism, describing it as an underlying cause of global injustice, and a prime cause of climate change. (nyti.ms/1HTT7Jg)