PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 2
September 2, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 2

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- As the push for higher minimum pay builds momentum on both sides of the Atlantic, Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain on Tuesday threatened companies with tough fines if they fail to pay what he called a "national living wage." (nyti.ms/1NMoK9o)

- While Google's biggest regulatory challenge remains in Europe, authorities around the world are investigating its practices, with a report from India's competition commission its latest problem. (nyti.ms/1Jxaew0)

- A major French publishing house has decided not to publish a book critical of King Mohammed VI of Morocco after its two authors were arrested last week in Paris and charged with blackmail and extortion on accusations they demanded 2 million euros, or about $2.3 million, to keep the book unpublished. (nyti.ms/1NMoVkW)

- Portugal is having trouble selling the bank salvaged from the wreckage of one of the country's biggest private lenders, Banco Espírito Santo. The Portuguese central bank on Tuesday missed its own deadline for selling Novo Banco, the salvaged entity, after talks with the leading bidder faltered. (nyti.ms/1JM9OBd)

- GE Capital has three final participants in the final round of an auction of its Australian commercial lending and leasing businesses, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter. (nyti.ms/1JM9S3P)

- As Mexico's Enrique Peña Nieto prepares to reboot his presidency, the Mexican economy is being pummeled by forces beyond the government's control. (nyti.ms/1JM9VfX) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

