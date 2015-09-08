PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 8

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In a new study to be released on Tuesday, the American Medical Association says that most insurance markets in the United States are dominated by a few companies and would become even more concentrated with a plan by Anthem Inc to acquire Cigna Corp and a proposal by Aetna Inc to buy Humana Inc. (nyti.ms/1hS25ej)

- Hoping that millennials will start flipping their mobile phones 90 degrees and streaming live and on-demand television, Verizon Communications plans to announce this week the start of a free, ad-supported mobile streaming service called Go90, a reference to the behavior of rotating a phone to watch videos in landscape mode. (nyti.ms/1i98sL4)

- Can a Spanish court force a multinational company to bottle Coca-Cola against its will? That, at least according to Coca-Cola Co, is the issue at its factory on the outskirts of Madrid that reopened its gates by court order on Monday, 18 months after it was closed as part of a cost-cutting plan. Fewer than half of the site's 220 employees returned to work, instead demanding that they be given their previous jobs. Those jobs involved bottling tasks no longer done at this factory.(nyti.ms/1EQaRUB)

- As a protest raged in Brussels, European Union agriculture ministers were holding a special session to consider an aid package worth about $560 million. Thousands of farmers snarled traffic and pelted the police with eggs on Monday in a protest to demand emergency aid to offset falling prices for milk, pork and other agricultural products.