PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sep 16
September 16, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- As more men take time off work when a baby is born, many are also filing lawsuits and complaints about how much time they can take and the professional setbacks they endure when they return to work. (nyti.ms/1ig5O5E)

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the United Automobile Workers union reached a tentative agreement on Tuesday on a new contract that could establish a pattern for labor deals at the other two American carmakers, General Motors and Ford. (nyti.ms/1OuX7RC)

- Facebook's famous "like" button, with its silhouette of an upturned thumb, will soon be accompanied by an alternative: a way to "dislike" a post. Mark Zuckerberg, the company's co-founder and chief executive, said that Facebook was "very close to shipping a test" of a dislike button. (nyti.ms/1Lx5IOn)

- Hewlett-Packard is eliminating about 10 percent of its jobs, or perhaps 30,000 of its 300,000 employees as it refocuses from costly, low-margin business services to higher-value consulting and cross selling. (nyti.ms/1F1VWai) (Reporting by Sangameswaran.S in Bengaluru)

