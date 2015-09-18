FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept. 18
#Funds News
September 18, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept. 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The number of deaths linked to defective cars made by General Motors has steadily risen to 124. In a $900 million settlement, no individual employees were charged, and the Justice Department agreed to defer prosecution of the company for three years over a deadly defect. If it adheres to the agreement, which includes independent monitoring of its safety practices, the company can have its record wiped clean. (nyti.ms/1JehED7)

- The fractious family that has loomed large over New York City is bidding goodbye to the company that caused so much angst, and made them rich. The Dolans agreed to sell Cablevision Systems Corp, the cable television empire that Charles Dolan started 42 years ago, to Altice NV, a European media company, for $17 billion, including debt. (nyti.ms/1FQXqPy)

- The U.S. Federal Reserve appeared surprisingly hesitant to raise interest rates, experts said, following months of anticipation on Wall Street, in Washington and in corporate boardrooms around the country that a move was imminent. (nyti.ms/1OBj3dQ)

- American Airlines flights were delayed for several hours on Thursday because of an unidentified computer problem, just weeks before the company completes its move to a single reservation system after its merger with US Airways. (nyti.ms/1F5Isuf)

Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
