PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 23
September 23, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Deezer, the French music streaming service, said on Tuesday that it had filed for an initial public offering in a bid to raise funds to take on global rivals like Spotify and Apple. (nyti.ms/1L4P3HV)

- Goldman Sachs Inc's Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in a letter to shareholders and employees that he had a "highly curable" form of cancer. Blankfein will remain in charge as he undergoes chemotherapy over the next several months. (nyti.ms/1JonIc2)

- The Constitutional Council in France upheld on Tuesday a law that banned Uber's low-cost ride-hailing service, a much-awaited decision that underscores how national courts are enforcing limits on the company's expansion into new markets. (nyti.ms/1PqO7ey)

- Bank of America shareholders backed a proposal allowing Brian Moynihan to keep his job as both chief executive and chairman, capping a monthslong campaign by the bank's executives and its lead board member to win over wavering investors.(nyti.ms/1QxlBbq)

- Uber said it was starting a new carpooling service, Uber Commute, beginning in Chengdu, China, from Wednesday. Chinese car owners who drive long distances will have the option of picking up passengers going in the same direction and the driver will end up saving money. (nyti.ms/1FejU2p)

- A scandal that has battered Volkswagen's image in the United States spread to the automaker's core market in Europe on Tuesday, when the company said that 11 million of its diesel cars were equipped with software that could be used to cheat on emissions tests. (nyti.ms/1KNdDuS) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

