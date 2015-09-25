FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 25
September 25, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Regulators in several European countries have opened investigations, attorneys general in the United States have joined federal inquiries, and there has been broader criticism of Volkswagen, and diesels, in markets from South Korea to Brazil. (nyti.ms/1R4v0rY)

- A stunning decline in the value of the real is now the latest blow to Brazilian businesses struggling with recession. (nyti.ms/1KCS37Q)

- President Xi Jinping of China will make a landmark commitment on Friday to start a national program in 2017 that will limit and put a price on greenhouse gas emissions, Obama administration officials said on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1YEADlJ)

- Brazil's two largest cities may be on the verge of banning Uber's service, adding to the ride-hailing service's growing list of regulatory problems. (nyti.ms/1LR0eOQ)

- Nydia M. Velázquez, Democrat of New York, is expected to introduce an amendment to the 1940 act that would give mutual fund investors in Puerto Rico the same regulatory protection that their counterparts have on the United States mainland. (nyti.ms/1KynUJX)

Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
