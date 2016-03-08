FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 8
#Funds News
March 8, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chinese phone maker ZTE Corp will be blocked from buying any technology from U.S. companies without a special license as the company was found to have violated American sanctions against Iran by selling U.S-made goods to the country. (nyti.ms/21UOIPS)

- Wall Street bonuses are down for the second straight year, and recent market volatility and cutbacks suggest that 2016 is shaping up to be a difficult year, according to the New York State comptroller. (nyti.ms/21UPlsI)

- Hedge fund Visium Asset Management told investors on Monday that it is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission. (nyti.ms/21UPmwS)

- New rules from British regulators can act as a guide for how to hold senior managers accountable when their companies violate regulatory requirements. (nyti.ms/21UR1mi) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

