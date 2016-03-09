PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 9

March 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- German prosecutors said on Tuesday that they had expanded their investigation into the illegal manipulation of tailpipe emissions by Volkswagen AG, raising the number of suspects to 17, from six. (nyti.ms/21YcudQ)

- An appeals court on Tuesday denied a request by Tom Hayes, a former trader at Citigroup Inc and UBS Group AG , to ask Britain's highest court to review his conviction in August for conspiring to manipulate a global benchmark interest rate known as Libor. (nyti.ms/21YczOG)

- After years of seeing United Continental Holdings struggle, two hedge funds have begun an insurrection against the airline's board - and have turned to Gordon Bethune, former chief executive of Continental Airlines, to lead the charge. (nyti.ms/21YcOt9)

- An unregistered investment adviser with a criminal past and an interest in the wine business is facing fraud charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has accused him of going to extraordinary lengths to hide his past from investors and make his firm appear legitimate. (nyti.ms/21Yfozh)

- Marcelo Odebrecht, the former chief executive of Brazil's largest construction company Odebrecht SA, was convicted of corruption and money laundering on Tuesday. He was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison by the Brazilian judge who is leading the wide-ranging investigation into corruption at the state-owned oil company, Petrobras. (nyti.ms/21YfK92) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)