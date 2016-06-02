FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 2
June 2, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- At least four automakers - Toyota, Volkswagen , Fiat Chrysler and Mitsubishi - continue to sell new vehicles with defective Takata airbags that will need to be recalled, according to a Senate Commerce Committee report released on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1r3mTnA)

- Uber said on Wednesday that it had raised $3.5 billion from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, in one of the largest-ever investments into a privately held start-up. (nyti.ms/1P7UgM5)

- The European Central Bank is not expected to make any changes to monetary policy when it meets Thursday. In fact, with the region trapped in a period of economic stasis, it may not do much of anything for many months to come. (nyti.ms/1TQTCKg)

- Steve Mosko, the chairman of Sony Pictures Television, has left the studio. The departure of Mosko, 60, came a day after NBC Entertainment pushed out Bela Bajaria as president of Universal Television, which suffered a sharp decline in orders for the fall season. (nyti.ms/22zf9HF) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)

