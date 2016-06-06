PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 6

June 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Prevention, a health and wellness magazine that is published by the family-owned Rodale company, will become ad-free starting with its July issue, which will hit shelves next week. (nyti.ms/1VGS5Wy)

- The Treasury's schedule of financing this week includes Monday's regular weekly auction of new three- and six-month bills and an auction of four-week bills on Tuesday. At the close of the New York cash market on Friday, the rate on the outstanding three-month bill was 0.30 percent. The rate on the six-month issue was 0.43 percent, and the rate on the four-week issue was 0.19 percent. (nyti.ms/1Usvc3K)

- The Obama administration plans to use annual talks with leaders in Beijing to push for cuts in excess Chinese industrial output, which has inundated foreign markets with discounted steel, aluminum and other products, Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew said in Beijing on Sunday ahead of the meeting. (nyti.ms/1UCq1ky)

- As news outlets round the world continued to publish revelations from the Panama Papers, the non-profit organization that coordinated the project was preparing to move out of its offices here in an effort to cut costs. The organization, called the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, was already forced to part with three contract journalists who had helped its small staff shepherd the project. (nyti.ms/1t0ibZ5)