PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 13

June 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Heather Dietrick, Gawker Media's president and general counsel, said in an interview over the weekend that after taking a few moments to collect her thoughts, she joined Nick Denton, Gawker's founder and chief executive, at a company wide meeting. There they told some 200 employees that Gawker, facing a $140 million judgment from a lawsuit by the retired wrestler Hulk Hogan, had filed for bankruptcy and was putting itself up for sale. (nyti.ms/1tloXsg)

- Walgreens said it was terminating its relationship with Theranos, dealing a severe blow to the embattled blood testing company. Walgreens said it would immediately close all 40 of the Theranos testing centers in its Arizona drugstores, the source of most of Theranos's customers. (nyti.ms/1sBkhyy)

- Blue Coat Systems said late on Sunday that it would sell itself to Symantec Corp for $4.65 billion. As part of the deal, Blue Coat's chief executive, Greg Clark, will take over as the chief executive of the combined security software maker. (nyti.ms/1WKW0T9)

- In recent weeks, staff members for Bobby Rush, a Democratic congressman from Illinois, have asked fellow lawmakers to sign a letter opposing a Federal Communications Commission proposal to limit how broadband providers can share users' personal data. (nyti.ms/1sATW3M)