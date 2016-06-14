FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 14
June 14, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Microsoft Corp's blockbuster $26.2 billion takeover of LinkedIn Corp might be an attempt to travel through time. Specifically, to the heady heights of yesteryear's technology valuations. (nyti.ms/1ZMVZME)

- With sales sluggish and stiffening competition from rivals like Google and Facebook, Apple announced on Monday coming improvements to the software that runs its devices, including a revamped Music app, an easier login process and better information-sharing across devices. (nyti.ms/1U6dUdo)

- Donald Trump said his campaign would revoke the press credentials of The Washington Post, effectively prohibiting journalists from one of the nation's largest newspapers from joining the traveling press corps of the presumptive Republican nominee. (nyti.ms/28AA80Z)

- The Supreme Court rejected an effort in Puerto Rico to allow public utilities there to restructure $20 billion in debt, striking down a 2014 Puerto Rico law. (nyti.ms/1U9iRHD) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

