FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 15
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- MSCI Inc, a widely-followed global index provider, said on Tuesday it wasn't adding China's local-currency shares to its benchmark emerging markets index, a fresh setback for China's efforts to join international markets. (on.wsj.com/1Ooj4Vn)

- Federal prosecutors claim that Andrew Caspersen ran a Ponzi-like scheme to defraud friends, family and a hedge fund foundation of nearly $40 million over an 18-month period. (nyti.ms/25WQC4J)

- High-speed internet service can be defined as a utility, a federal court has ruled in a sweeping decision clearing the way for more rigorous policing of broadband providers and greater protections for web users. (nyti.ms/1UstWls)

- Iran has reached an agreement with the Boeing Co for the acquisition of new passenger planes to help modernize its outdated fleet, state-run Iranian news media reported on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/21lcCQa) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.