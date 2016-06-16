PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16

June 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A multibillion-dollar hedge fund focused on healthcare had an inside view of the drug approval process at the Food and Drug Administration. Federal authorities have filed criminal and civil securities charges against three current and former traders at Visium Asset Management, including Sanjay Valvani, one of the firm's top portfolio managers and the former brother-in-law of the firm's founder. (nyti.ms/1UPYagN)

- The Fed said on Wednesday, after a two-day meeting of its policy-making committee, that it would not raise its benchmark interest rate, and that future increases were most likely to unfold at a slower pace. (nyti.ms/1WOhvCz)

- Nick Denton, the founder and chief executive of Gawker, published a roughly 3,000-word blog post about the state of his company. He waxed poetic about the company's future, opined on the balance of power between privacy and a free press and took Silicon Valley billionaires to task for trying to control their image. (nyti.ms/1Ue8IJX)

- The ailing media mogul Sumner Redstone declared in a rare missive sent on Wednesday that he no longer trusted Philippe Dauman, Viacom's embattled chief executive, or those who support him. (nyti.ms/1UAdXO9)