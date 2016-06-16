FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 16, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A multibillion-dollar hedge fund focused on healthcare had an inside view of the drug approval process at the Food and Drug Administration. Federal authorities have filed criminal and civil securities charges against three current and former traders at Visium Asset Management, including Sanjay Valvani, one of the firm's top portfolio managers and the former brother-in-law of the firm's founder. (nyti.ms/1UPYagN)

- The Fed said on Wednesday, after a two-day meeting of its policy-making committee, that it would not raise its benchmark interest rate, and that future increases were most likely to unfold at a slower pace. (nyti.ms/1WOhvCz)

- Nick Denton, the founder and chief executive of Gawker, published a roughly 3,000-word blog post about the state of his company. He waxed poetic about the company's future, opined on the balance of power between privacy and a free press and took Silicon Valley billionaires to task for trying to control their image. (nyti.ms/1Ue8IJX)

- The ailing media mogul Sumner Redstone declared in a rare missive sent on Wednesday that he no longer trusted Philippe Dauman, Viacom's embattled chief executive, or those who support him. (nyti.ms/1UAdXO9)

Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.