PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 17

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sumner Redstone's National Amusements company announced On Thursday that it had moved to replace Philippe Dauman and four other directors on the Viacom Inc board. The development sets the stage for the firing of Dauman as the company's chief executive, escalating the war for control of Redstone's $40 billion media empire.(nyti.ms/1tzoPWU)

- More than five years after United merged with Continental, combined carrier United Continental Holdings Inc's 24,000 flight attendants are still operating as if the company were running two airlines. That disconnect has made scheduling crews and flight routes more complicated and has contributed to operational challenges, including flight delays. (nyti.ms/1W2EmJQ)

- Capping months of speculation about major executive changes, Twenty-First Century Fox said on Thursday that Stacey Snider, the studio's co-chairwoman, would succeed Jim Gianopulos as chairman and chief executive when his contract expires on June 30, 2017. (nyti.ms/1UzowoT)

- Volkswagen on Thursday outlined an ambitious plan to increase profit after an emissions scandal by sharply increasing the production of electric vehicles and reducing costs. (nyti.ms/2614kDL) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)