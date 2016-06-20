FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 20
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 20, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Williams Co shareholders will vote on the merger with Energy Transfer Equity in a week. On Monday, the two sides will meet and lawyers from Wall Street's top firms will go toe-to-toe analyzing the fine print in the 400-page merger agreement. (nyti.ms/1Y3x5LG)

- Brian Chesky, chief executive of Airbnb, made a vow this month to root out bigotry from his business. His online room-sharing company has recently been grappling with claims of discrimination, with several Airbnb users sharing stories on social media. (nyti.ms/1UEdmPD)

- Emergency workers are taking part in a trial to jump-start the use of unmanned aircraft by Europe's emergency services. The goal is to give the region a head start over the United States and elsewhere in using drones to tackle real-world emergencies. (nyti.ms/26bFjCk)

- The planned airborne launcher, Stratolaunch, which is funded by Microsoft founder Paul Allen, is more than three-quarters finished, but questions about its business model linger. (nyti.ms/1rwoFxN) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.