PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 21

- After months of delays, Apple Inc is likely to open its first retail stores in India, a fast-growing market for smartphones where the American technology giant has little presence. (nyti.ms/28KGRQQ)

- Britain has been one of the most active markets for initial public offerings in Europe in recent years, far outpacing the level of activity in Paris, Frankfurt and other European financial capitals. A vote by Britain to exit the European Union, however, could change all that, at least for the short term. (nyti.ms/28K8HIf)

- German prosecutors said on Monday that former Volkswagen Chief Martin Winterkorn is suspected of market manipulation for having waited too long to disclose that the company faced an inquiry. The investigation into Volkswagen's emissions scandal has for the first time reached the top echelon of management. (nyti.ms/28KiAJJ)

- The thrilling Game 7 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors Sunday night drew nearly 31 million viewers, the biggest total for an N.B.A. finals game in 18 years. To the delight of ABC executives, the game was decided in the final seconds as the Cavs took the championship, 93 to 89. (nyti.ms/28K8Zio)