PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 24

- Britain's vote on Thursday to leave the European Union has set in motion an unprecedented and unpredictable process that threatens turbulence and potential crisis - for Britain, Europe and the global economy. (nyti.ms/28WEGYF)

- YouTube Red, the Google-owned paid streaming service, has acquired its first big-budget, Hollywood-produced television drama, moving it into more direct competition with players like Netflix and traditional cable networks. (nyti.ms/28R0J2o)

- The biggest banks in the U.S. have all built up big enough buffers to weather a severe recession in decent shape, United States regulators said on Thursday. The Federal Reserve looked at how the country's 33 largest banks would do in a recession with sustained high unemployment and negative interest rates. (nyti.ms/28Uv3uL)

- On Monday, Costco took the final step in severing its 17-year relationship with American Express and began exclusively accepting Visa for credit card purchases at its stores. A transition that executives promised would be seamless has turned into a customer service fiasco. Citigroup has logged more than 1.5 million customer service calls, according to Jennifer Bombardier, a spokeswoman for Citigroup. (nyti.ms/28Uubqu) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)