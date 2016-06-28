PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 28

June 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Volkswagen AG has agreed to pay up to $14.7 billion to settle claims stemming from its diesel emissions cheating scandal, in what would be one of the largest consumer class-action settlements ever in the United States. nyti.ms/296mj3O

- The world' s largest uncut diamond, a 1,109-carat white diamond discovered last fall in the Lucara mine in Botswana will be up for bid Wednesday evening in a public auction at Sotheby's in London. nyti.ms/28ZzQWS

- An airbag made by the auto supplier Takata Corp has been linked to a crash that killed a woman in Malaysia over the weekend, the vehicle's manufacturer said on Monday. nyti.ms/28ZUwzd

- AstraZeneca Plc is trying to get its popular anti-cholesterol pill Crestor approved to treat children, who have a rare disease, characterized by high cholesterol. Critics say AstraZeneca is trying to abuse the law, since the overwhelming use of Crestor is for treating adults with high cholesterol, not children with the rare disease. nyti.ms/28X5Nij

- The Supreme Court declined to review a 2015 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, limiting debt collectors to state usury laws. nyti.ms/28UybUY