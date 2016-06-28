FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 28
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Volkswagen AG has agreed to pay up to $14.7 billion to settle claims stemming from its diesel emissions cheating scandal, in what would be one of the largest consumer class-action settlements ever in the United States. nyti.ms/296mj3O

- The world' s largest uncut diamond, a 1,109-carat white diamond discovered last fall in the Lucara mine in Botswana will be up for bid Wednesday evening in a public auction at Sotheby's in London. nyti.ms/28ZzQWS

- An airbag made by the auto supplier Takata Corp has been linked to a crash that killed a woman in Malaysia over the weekend, the vehicle's manufacturer said on Monday. nyti.ms/28ZUwzd

- AstraZeneca Plc is trying to get its popular anti-cholesterol pill Crestor approved to treat children, who have a rare disease, characterized by high cholesterol. Critics say AstraZeneca is trying to abuse the law, since the overwhelming use of Crestor is for treating adults with high cholesterol, not children with the rare disease. nyti.ms/28X5Nij

- The Supreme Court declined to review a 2015 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, limiting debt collectors to state usury laws. nyti.ms/28UybUY (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.