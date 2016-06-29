FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 29
June 29, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Airbnb has charmed and strong-armed lawmakers around the world to allow it to operate in their communities. But two cities, Airbnb's hometown, San Francisco, and New York, the service's largest United States market, have not been so compliant. nyti.ms/292X4Qn

- Donald Trump vowed on Tuesday to rip up international trade deals and start an unrelenting offensive against Chinese economic practices, framing his contest with Hillary Clinton as a choice between hard-edge nationalism and the policies of "a leadership class that worships globalism." nyti.ms/292vfEz

- Volkswagen AG solved one big problem stemming from its diesel emissions deception, agreeing on Tuesday to pay up to $14.7 billion to settle claims in the United States. But the final financial toll, once the company deals with a long list of fines, lawsuits and criminal investigations around the world, may well be far higher. nyti.ms/290i7P7

- In a deal with federal regulators, Ikea announced Tuesday that it would recall 29 million chests and dressers in the United States after at least six toddlers were crushed to death in tip-over accidents. nyti.ms/2992vwH

- The federal government has proposed adding a line to forms filled out by visitors to the United States that would ask them to voluntarily disclose their social media accounts, a step that it said would help in screening for ties to terrorism. nyti.ms/299xngv

Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
