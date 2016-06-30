FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 30
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Just two days before Puerto Rico plans to default on a large debt payment, the Senate passed and sent to the White House a relief measure to help the financially desperate island surmount its fiscal crisis, ending a grueling, months-long effort to rescue the commonwealth. nyti.ms/295P0wS

- United Airlines and leaders of its flight attendants' union have agreed to a new labor contract that will unify the cabin crews for the first time since United's merger with Continental Airlines more than five years ago. nyti.ms/291KL21

- All but one of largest banks in the U.S. earned an unconditional passing grade from federal regulators on their annual stress tests, which measure their preparedness to weather a financial crisis. nyti.ms/29gYc18

- European officials are expected to approve a new agreement with the United States aimed at helping companies such as General Electric and Google, among others, move online data between the two regions despite concerns about how the digital information of Europeans may be retrieved by the American government. nyti.ms/29fKknZ (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.